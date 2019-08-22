Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) CFO Richard Ernst Konzmann Acquires 2,500 Shares

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) CFO Richard Ernst Konzmann acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $13,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,218.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of AI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.24. 485,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,261. Arlington Asset Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $205.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Arlington Asset Investment (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Arlington Asset Investment had a negative net margin of 27.63% and a positive return on equity of 15.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. Arlington Asset Investment’s payout ratio is 43.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Arlington Asset Investment by 73.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Arlington Asset Investment during the second quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 472.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in Arlington Asset Investment by 403.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arlington Asset Investment in the first quarter worth about $80,000. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Arlington Asset Investment in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. TheStreet downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arlington Asset Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arlington Asset Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE: AI) is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. The Company is headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area. For more information, please visit www.arlingtonasset.com.

