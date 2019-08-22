Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Director Sells $204,390.00 in Stock

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $204,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,274.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AJG traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,562. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.13. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $68.19 and a one year high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AJG. Barclays set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

