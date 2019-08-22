Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Asante Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Asante Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.41.

NASDAQ PUMP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.31. 1,261,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,780. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of Asante Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 21.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

