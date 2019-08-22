Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Three analysts have provided estimates for Asante Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.83. Asante Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asante Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $3.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $3.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Asante Solutions.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Asante Solutions in a report on Friday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Asante Solutions to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.41.

NASDAQ PUMP traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.31. 1,261,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,780. Asante Solutions has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.52.

In other Asante Solutions news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of Asante Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $142,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 21.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Asante Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 4.2% during the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asante Solutions (PUMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP)

Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.