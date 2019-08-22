Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.85 Billion

Equities analysts expect Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) to report sales of $1.85 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.87 billion and the lowest is $1.83 billion. Asbury Automotive Group posted sales of $1.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group will report full-year sales of $7.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Asbury Automotive Group.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.11. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 35.08% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.71, for a total value of $733,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,623,542.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Frederick Stax sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $38,308.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $312,972.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,324 shares of company stock worth $947,466. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000.

Shares of ABG stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,842. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $58.60 and a 12 month high of $95.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.39 and its 200 day moving average is $78.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

