Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (NASDAQ:ASCMA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.85. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average of $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 8,895.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 859,490 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 482,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 103,020 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASCMA)

Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.

