Aston Martin Lagonda Global (LON:AML) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $949.44

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings PLC (LON:AML)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $949.44 and traded as high as $493.10. Aston Martin Lagonda Global shares last traded at $480.00, with a volume of 519,766 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on AML. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 529 ($6.91) in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($22.87) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on Aston Martin Lagonda Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,186.78 ($15.51).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 714.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 949.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 249.81, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.78.

In other Aston Martin Lagonda Global news, insider Penny Hughes bought 5,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 876 ($11.45) per share, with a total value of £47,952.24 ($62,658.09). Also, insider Najeeb Al Humaidhi sold 4,000,000 shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.95), for a total value of £18,200,000 ($23,781,523.59).

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the sale of parts; and the provision of maintenance and accident repair services, as well as the restoration of older Aston Martin model cars.

