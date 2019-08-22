Atheios Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 16% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Atheios has a total market cap of $10,546.00 and approximately $24.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Graviex. In the last week, Atheios has traded 26.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.