AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Holdings Increased by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 1.9% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,383,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,299,000 after buying an additional 3,097,958 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 15,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $506,001,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,581,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,276,000 after buying an additional 325,895 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,905,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,320,000 after buying an additional 113,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AT&T by 24.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,154,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,275,000 after buying an additional 1,964,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $35.33. 1,610,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,966,472. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.80 and a twelve month high of $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins reissued an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.72.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

