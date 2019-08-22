Aurora Trading 4.8% Lower Over Last Week (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Aurora token can now be purchased for $0.0162 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitinka, Indodax, Kucoin and CoinEgg. Aurora has a market capitalization of $105.76 million and $1.87 million worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.35 or 0.04948623 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00048552 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001261 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Aurora Profile

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a token. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,542,330,148 tokens. Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial. Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io.

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Kucoin, CoinEgg and Bitinka. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurora should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aurora using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

