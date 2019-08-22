Autonio Trading Down 7.4% This Week (NIO)

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIO) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. In the last week, Autonio has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Autonio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Mercatox. Autonio has a total market cap of $490,938.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00266287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.56 or 0.01334530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022094 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00095460 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Autonio Token Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,160,010 tokens. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Autonio Token Trading

Autonio can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

