Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avid Bioservices, Inc. is a dedicated contract development and manufacturing organization focused on development and cGMP manufacturing of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. The company provides process development, high quality cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. It also offer process development activities, including cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development and product characterization. Avid Bioservices Inc., formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in TUSTIN, United States. “

CDMO has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Monday, July 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Avid Bioservices from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised Avid Bioservices from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Avid Bioservices from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.58.

Avid Bioservices stock opened at $7.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $397.46 million, a PE ratio of -41.65 and a beta of 2.84. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $8.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 9.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $17.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harborview Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 42.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 356.6% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 18,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 39.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

