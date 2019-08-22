B. Riley Raises Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $46.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $32.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ARWR. TheStreet upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.70.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ARWR opened at $34.50 on Monday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $35.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.13). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 33.28%. The business had revenue of $42.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Patrick O’brien sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 203,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 17,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $490,243.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,459. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 831.4% during the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.