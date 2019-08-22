B2BX Price Reaches $0.64 (B2B)

B2BX (CURRENCY:B2B) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, B2BX has traded up 4.5% against the dollar. B2BX has a total market cap of $10.69 million and approximately $43,399.00 worth of B2BX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One B2BX token can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00006348 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Tidex, Mercatox and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $504.02 or 0.04933252 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00047805 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001237 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000160 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000868 BTC.

B2BX Profile

B2B is a token. It launched on September 4th, 2017. B2BX’s total supply is 19,822,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,589,646 tokens. The Reddit community for B2BX is /r/B2BX. B2BX’s official Twitter account is @b2broker_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for B2BX is www.b2bx.exchange.

Buying and Selling B2BX

B2BX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Mercatox, CoinExchange, B2BX and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as B2BX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire B2BX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy B2BX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

