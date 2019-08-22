Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.13. Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund shares last traded at $23.98, with a volume of 5,129 shares changing hands.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 18.6% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 104,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 2.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 5.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 22,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 30.2% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 22,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period.

About Bancroft Fund Ltd. Closed-Ended Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV)

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

