Banyan Network (BBN) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Banyan Network has a total market capitalization of $196,296.00 and $20.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banyan Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex and CoinEx. Over the last week, Banyan Network has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00024265 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003624 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000070 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Banyan Network Token Profile

Banyan Network (CRYPTO:BBN) uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork. The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network.

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, CoinEx, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Banyan Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

