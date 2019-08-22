Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.15 and last traded at $49.40, approximately 2,011,074 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,765,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

BZUN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Friday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.20 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baozun in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Baozun has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.55.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.32 and a beta of 3.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Baozun had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Baozun’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Baozun by 4.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 0.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 72,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Baozun by 5.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,938 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Baozun by 7.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Baozun by 4,736.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

