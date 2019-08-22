Barclays (LON:BARC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $156.54

Shares of Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $156.54 and traded as high as $140.30. Barclays shares last traded at $139.32, with a volume of 30,059,815 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 208.71 ($2.73).

The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion and a PE ratio of 7.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 151.91 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 156.54.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Nigel Higgins purchased 10,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 153 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £15,440.76 ($20,176.09).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

