Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.24

Baytex Energy Corp (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.24 and traded as high as $1.78. Baytex Energy shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 740,548 shares.

BTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Baytex Energy from C$4.25 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Laurentian reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. GMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 target price on shares of Baytex Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$3.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $981.90 million and a PE ratio of -7.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.24.

About Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company offers light oil, natural gas liquids, shale and natural gas, heavy gravity crude oil, bitumen, and heavy oil.

