Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €60.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. HSBC set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($101.16) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.89 ($108.01).

Get Bechtle alerts:

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €88.75 ($103.20) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €98.08 and its 200-day moving average price is €90.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and a PE ratio of 24.45. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €62.05 ($72.15) and a 1 year high of €110.80 ($128.84).

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.