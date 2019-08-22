Berenberg Bank Boosts Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 2,490

Persimmon (LON:PSN) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,470 ($32.27) to GBX 2,490 ($32.54) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PSN. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,608.18 ($34.08).

Persimmon stock traded up GBX 41 ($0.54) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,900 ($24.83). 1,719,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,000. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,947.26 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,132.08. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion and a PE ratio of 6.77. Persimmon has a one year low of GBX 1,820 ($23.78) and a one year high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73).

In related news, insider Rachel Kentleton bought 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,041 ($26.67) per share, for a total transaction of £13,429.78 ($17,548.39).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

