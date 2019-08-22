Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,211 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 219,000 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.17% of Best Buy worth $32,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $25,256,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,406,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,236,916,000 after purchasing an additional 295,060 shares during the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 699.0% during the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 330,800 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $23,506,000 after purchasing an additional 289,400 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $20,204,000. Finally, Apertura Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $17,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $67.66. The company had a trading volume of 54,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,673,411. Best Buy Co Inc has a twelve month low of $47.72 and a twelve month high of $84.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The technology retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.14. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.91% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush set a $71.00 price objective on Best Buy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.67.

In other news, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 430,600 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total value of $32,406,956.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares in the company, valued at $130,387,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hubert Joly sold 600,826 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $38,705,210.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,991,686 shares of company stock valued at $140,623,220 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

