Bethereum Market Cap Tops $372,525.00 (BETHER)

Bethereum (CURRENCY:BETHER) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Bethereum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Bethereum has a market capitalization of $372,525.00 and approximately $30,442.00 worth of Bethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bethereum has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bethereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.00 or 0.00267074 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.01334527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021784 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00096779 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Bethereum Token Profile

Bethereum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 487,915,771 tokens. Bethereum’s official Twitter account is @bethereumteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bethereum is /r/bethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bethereum is www.bethereum.com. The official message board for Bethereum is medium.com/bethereum.

Bethereum Token Trading

Bethereum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bethereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bethereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bethereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bethereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bethereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.