BHP Group (LON:BHP) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,940

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,980 ($25.87) to GBX 1,940 ($25.35) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.89% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,760 ($23.00) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital cut BHP Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,788.08 ($23.36).

BHP Group stock traded down GBX 25.20 ($0.33) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,688.60 ($22.06). The stock had a trading volume of 3,592,697 shares. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,460 ($19.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.16). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,910.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,846.18.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

