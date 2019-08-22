BHP Group Ltd (ASX:BHP) Declares $1.15 Final Dividend

BHP Group Ltd (ASX:BHP) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.15 per share by the mining company on Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th.

Shares of ASX BHP opened at A$35.20 ($24.96) on Thursday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of A$30.31 ($21.50) and a twelve month high of A$42.33 ($30.02). The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $113.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of A$39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$38.40.

In other news, insider Ian Cockerill purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$19.25 ($13.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$67,375.00 ($47,783.69).

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

