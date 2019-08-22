BitBay (BAY) Market Capitalization Hits $3.42 Million

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded down 17.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. In the last week, BitBay has traded 98.2% higher against the US dollar. One BitBay coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. BitBay has a total market capitalization of $3.42 million and $684.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00024685 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001575 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004914 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BitBay Coin Profile

BAY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

