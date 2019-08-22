BitBay Trading 121.1% Higher This Week (BAY)

BitBay (CURRENCY:BAY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last week, BitBay has traded 121.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitBay has a total market capitalization of $3.49 million and $699.00 worth of BitBay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBay coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, LiteBit.eu and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00024992 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001575 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000276 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004746 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BitBay

BitBay (BAY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2014. BitBay’s total supply is 1,012,146,906 coins. BitBay’s official Twitter account is @BitBayMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBay is /r/BitBay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitBay is bitbay.market.

Buying and Selling BitBay

BitBay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBay using one of the exchanges listed above.

