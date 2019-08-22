Bitcoin SV Price Tops $135.12 (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and $302.14 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for about $135.12 or 0.01339030 BTC on exchanges including FCoin, Hotbit, Bitkub and IDAX. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00266716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00097297 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000426 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00019972 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 17,854,986 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Koinex, WazirX, Bitbns, OTCBTC, Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, OKEx, FCoin, Korbit, Coinbit, YoBit, Huobi, MBAex, Bithumb, Hotbit, Bitkub, CoinZest, Gate.io, Upbit, BX Thailand, Bit-Z, Indodax, Cobinhood, CoinBene, HitBTC, Bittrex, IDAX, Altcoin Trader, BigONE, Coinsuper, ZB.COM, Binance, Kucoin, Kraken, CoinEx, Bitrue, DragonEX, Bibox, Coinsquare and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

