Bitcoinus Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 51.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 38.9% against the dollar. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $884.00 and approximately $58,532.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00026665 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002662 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00152549 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,121.23 or 0.99310848 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000634 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003062 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00044999 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (CRYPTO:BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 1,592,943,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,294,348 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

