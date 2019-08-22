Bitether 24-Hour Volume Reaches $13,613.00 (BTR)

Bitether (CURRENCY:BTR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. During the last week, Bitether has traded up 26% against the dollar. One Bitether token can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. Bitether has a market cap of $300,844.00 and $13,613.00 worth of Bitether was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00367657 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00062742 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007077 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000095 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000087 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Bitether Profile

Bitether is a token. Bitether’s total supply is 550,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,735,293 tokens. Bitether’s official Twitter account is @socialbitether and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitether is bitether.org.

Bitether Token Trading

Bitether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitether using one of the exchanges listed above.

