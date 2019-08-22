Bitrue Coin (BTR) Hits Market Capitalization of $12.16 Million

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitrue Coin has a market cap of $12.16 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitrue Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0868 or 0.00000855 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Bitrue Coin Token Profile

Bitrue Coin (CRYPTO:BTR) is a token. It launched on February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,100,001 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial. Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com. Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue.

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitrue Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

