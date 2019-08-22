BitTorrent (BTT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $29.76 Million

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One BitTorrent token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance and UPbit. During the last week, BitTorrent has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. BitTorrent has a total market capitalization of $133.59 million and approximately $29.76 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitTorrent alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00266226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.01344746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00096324 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent was first traded on January 20th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,116,500,000 tokens. BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent is www.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent.

BitTorrent Token Trading

BitTorrent can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitTorrent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitTorrent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.