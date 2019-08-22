BlockCAT Price Up 97.3% Over Last 7 Days (CAT)

BlockCAT (CURRENCY:CAT) traded 92% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, BlockCAT has traded up 97.3% against the US dollar. One BlockCAT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000255 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, Cryptopia and IDEX. BlockCAT has a market cap of $189,297.00 and $131.00 worth of BlockCAT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00266712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.31 or 0.01326373 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000651 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021748 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00096810 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000431 BTC.

BlockCAT Profile

BlockCAT launched on July 5th, 2017. BlockCAT’s total supply is 9,200,151 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,360,121 tokens. The Reddit community for BlockCAT is /r/blockcat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlockCAT is blockcat.io. BlockCAT’s official Twitter account is @blockcatio and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlockCAT’s official message board is medium.com/blockcat.

Buying and Selling BlockCAT

BlockCAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX and Radar Relay. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockCAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockCAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlockCAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

