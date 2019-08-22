Bloom (BLT) Price Hits $0.0425 on Major Exchanges

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. One Bloom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, AirSwap, Bittrex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Bloom has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bloom has a total market capitalization of $2.28 million and approximately $1,203.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00267430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.47 or 0.01324462 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022244 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00094988 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom’s genesis date was November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Upbit, TOPBTC, Bittrex, AirSwap, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

