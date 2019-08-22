BMO Capital Markets Reiterates Outperform Rating for Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $155.00 target price on the software company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 35.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPLK. ValuEngine cut Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.76.

SPLK stock traded down $13.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,817,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,673. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Splunk has a 1 year low of $83.69 and a 1 year high of $143.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.13 and a beta of 2.02.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.98% and a negative net margin of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $516.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 13,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,537,131.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,126,469.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $153,025.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,768 shares in the company, valued at $7,002,296.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,813 shares of company stock worth $3,676,685. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Splunk by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,937 shares of the software company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Splunk by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,230 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in Splunk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the software company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

