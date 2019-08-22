BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Sells $686,497.47 in Stock

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Director Steven Bangert sold 8,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $686,497.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 147,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,384,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of BOKF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $77.72. 106,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,667. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $69.96 and a 52 week high of $105.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.59 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of BOK Financial by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BOK Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. 40.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BOKF. BidaskClub raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson raised BOK Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $88.00 target price on BOK Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens cut BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.50.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Read More: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.