Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Shares Sold by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,614 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $3,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in Brink’s by 63.4% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the second quarter valued at $142,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 7.9% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Brink’s in the first quarter valued at $188,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brink’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Brink’s from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

NYSE BCO traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $76.63. 11,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,548. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.81 and its 200-day moving average is $80.59. Brink’s has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Brink’s had a return on equity of 92.10% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brink’s will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.34%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

