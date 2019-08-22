Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Insider Sells $2,281,475.00 in Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $2,281,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Douglas Richard Deschutter also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

On Friday, May 31st, Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 16,200 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $2,023,542.00.

NYSE BR traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,262. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.34 and a 52-week high of $138.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 46.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 372,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,510,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 185,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,710,000 after buying an additional 17,947 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on BR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.20.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.