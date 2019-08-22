Brokerages Anticipate Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the highest is $0.50. Associated Banc posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.01. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $309.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.84 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 22.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a $23.00 price target on Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.78.

NYSE:ASB traded up $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $19.44. 485,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,447. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66. Associated Banc has a fifty-two week low of $18.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

In other Associated Banc news, insider Christopher C. Piotrowski sold 10,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $229,214.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,698.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $80,552.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,698 shares of company stock valued at $362,767 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $328,301,000 after purchasing an additional 148,932 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,724,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,245,000 after acquiring an additional 344,594 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,489,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,620,000 after acquiring an additional 187,513 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,221,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,953,000 after acquiring an additional 379,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,133,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,094,000 after acquiring an additional 24,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

