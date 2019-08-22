Brokerages Anticipate Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will report sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.12 billion and the lowest is $1.09 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full-year sales of $4.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.59 billion to $4.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.16.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,350,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,592,204. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $1,221,910.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,993.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,584 shares of company stock valued at $6,356,198 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.08. 20,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,803. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.18. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $54.46 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.09%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

