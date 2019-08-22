Brokerages Anticipate Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to Post $2.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) will announce earnings per share of $2.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Copa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.65 and the lowest is $1.91. Copa reported earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Copa will report full-year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $8.47. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $11.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Copa.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.92 million. Copa had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 1.59%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

CPA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $105.00 price target on Copa and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Copa from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Copa from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Copa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.67.

CPA stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.11. The company had a trading volume of 763 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,141. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. Copa has a fifty-two week low of $67.38 and a fifty-two week high of $113.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPA. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Copa by 57.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,223,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $179,258,000 after purchasing an additional 811,463 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Copa by 33.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,870,000 after purchasing an additional 590,832 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Copa by 89.5% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 776,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $75,738,000 after purchasing an additional 366,623 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in shares of Copa by 48.7% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 986,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,299,000 after acquiring an additional 323,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Copa by 25.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,591,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,280,000 after acquiring an additional 321,725 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

