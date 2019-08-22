Brokerages Anticipate Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Luther Burbank’s earnings. Luther Burbank reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luther Burbank will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Luther Burbank.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.85 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LBC. Sandler O’Neill raised Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of Luther Burbank stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $10.68. 215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Luther Burbank by 288.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Luther Burbank during the first quarter valued at $85,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Luther Burbank during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Luther Burbank during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Luther Burbank during the second quarter valued at $182,000. 23.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

