Brokerages Anticipate Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Shutterstock Inc (NYSE:SSTK) to post $162.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Shutterstock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.36 million and the lowest is $160.20 million. Shutterstock posted sales of $151.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Shutterstock will report full-year sales of $657.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $656.96 million to $658.04 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $702.19 million, with estimates ranging from $694.55 million to $706.02 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Shutterstock.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $161.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.93 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on SSTK. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

NYSE:SSTK traded up $0.86 on Friday, reaching $35.43. The stock had a trading volume of 262,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,310. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. Shutterstock has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $55.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.25.

In other news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $62,740.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,787,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,232,000 after buying an additional 63,496 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,087,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,824,000 after buying an additional 62,536 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 7.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,159,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,078,000 after buying an additional 80,587 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 898,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,226,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 6.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 761,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,490,000 after buying an additional 45,803 shares during the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

