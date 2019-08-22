Brokerages Expect Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Will Post Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) will announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Edison’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $1.57. Consolidated Edison reported earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.38. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Edison.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.02). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ED. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.73.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,897,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

ED traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,767. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $73.29 and a 52-week high of $90.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.28. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Edison (ED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.