Brokerages Expect Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) to Announce ($0.41) EPS

Shares of Eyenovia Inc (NASDAQ:EYEN) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $18.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Eyenovia an industry rank of 90 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Eyenovia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, Director Curt H. Labelle acquired 17,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, with a total value of $49,998.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tsontcho Ianchulev acquired 233,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.78 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Eyenovia by 22.4% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 544,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 99,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 58,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EYEN stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $3.20. 9,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,485. Eyenovia has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

