Brokerages Expect Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $396.32 Million

Analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (NASDAQ:KALU) will announce sales of $396.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kaiser Aluminum’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $385.20 million to $414.00 million. Kaiser Aluminum reported sales of $393.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kaiser Aluminum.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KALU shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kaiser Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Shares of KALU stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $90.33. 26,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,727. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Kaiser Aluminum has a 52 week low of $83.29 and a 52 week high of $114.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

In related news, COO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,333,191 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 332.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,246,000 after purchasing an additional 293,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter valued at $15,993,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 75.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after acquiring an additional 66,352 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 567.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 66,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 56,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 57.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after acquiring an additional 40,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

