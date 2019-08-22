Brokerages Expect PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.33 Billion

Brokerages forecast that PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) will announce $2.33 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PVH’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.32 billion and the highest is $2.34 billion. PVH also posted sales of $2.33 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PVH will report full-year sales of $9.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $9.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PVH.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. PVH had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $82.00 target price on PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TheStreet cut PVH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on PVH from $159.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PVH from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PVH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.26.

Shares of PVH stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,619. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.40. PVH has a 12 month low of $67.41 and a 12 month high of $157.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.14 and its 200 day moving average is $104.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

In related news, Director Henry Nasella acquired 1,200 shares of PVH stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.84 per share, with a total value of $99,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 111.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth about $94,000. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

