Brokerages Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $796.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will post $796.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $840.21 million and the lowest is $764.70 million. SVB Financial Group reported sales of $703.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.31 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.21 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.10. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $863.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (down previously from $325.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 7th. Barclays set a $300.00 price target on SVB Financial Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $273.56.

SVB Financial Group stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $195.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,404. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $177.70 and a fifty-two week high of $332.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07.

In related news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.19, for a total value of $603,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,111.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Philip C. Cox sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.45, for a total transaction of $44,807.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,678.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,547 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,038 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in SVB Financial Group by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,042,000 after purchasing an additional 783,083 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 357.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 419,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,199,000 after buying an additional 327,587 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 453,143 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,760,000 after buying an additional 292,696 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 22,290.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 276,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,054,000 after buying an additional 275,066 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 638,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,888,000 after buying an additional 266,100 shares during the period. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

