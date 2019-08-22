Brokerages Set $8.00 Target Price for Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK)

Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.04) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Iclick Interactive Asia Group an industry rank of 101 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Iclick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ICLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iclick Interactive Asia Group stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iclick Interactive Asia Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ICLK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 315,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000. Iclick Interactive Asia Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC owned 0.59% of Iclick Interactive Asia Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICLK traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.07. 4,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,343. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.66 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $6.49.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.10 million. Iclick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 20.99% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Iclick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iclick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.