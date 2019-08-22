Brokerages Set NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) PT at $49.80

Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NetGear in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of NetGear in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NetGear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetGear from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

NetGear stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.71. 132,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,680. NetGear has a 12-month low of $24.63 and a 12-month high of $75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.26.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). NetGear had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $230.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NetGear will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,308 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $32,765.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory J. Rossman sold 1,787 shares of NetGear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $45,175.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,521.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,541 shares of company stock worth $1,915,158. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in NetGear during the second quarter worth about $433,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NetGear during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in NetGear during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NetGear during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NetGear during the second quarter worth about $365,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

