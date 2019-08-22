Brokerages Set Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) PT at $42.46

Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.82.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Pagerduty from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Pagerduty from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair began coverage on Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Pagerduty in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:PD traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.03. 310,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,056. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.67. Pagerduty has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $59.82.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $37.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pagerduty will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at approximately $830,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,808,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty in the second quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 7.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

